YMCA of Greater Cleveland will resume after-school programs for teens in the fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pandemic has forced kids to miss out on things that make their childhood great.

“Having kids come in being locked up for almost a year, socially isolated, just around their family not a lot of friends,” said Michael Carter, executive director of Warrensville Heights YMCA.

Carter says come this fall, kids will be able to enjoy the YMCA’s Teen Cafe.

“The kids come here, they choose the type of activity they would like to do. For example, they can go swimming, they do arts and crafts. They have the opportunity to go upstairs to work out,” Carter added.

Carter says this program isn’t just for fun, there will be teachers to help kids with their school work as well.

“One of our fundamental development is to provide a caring adult in each one of our kids’ lives. Someone other than a parent taking care of them,” said Carter.

The teen cafe isn’t a new program, but it was on hiatus due to COVID-19. Now, it’s going to be back in full force.

“For the kids that a returning, they’re excited to get back to the YMCA,” said Carter.

Carter says he attended after-school programs as a kid and it helped shape him into the man he is today.

He wants kids to have that same experience.

“I learned teamwork, I learned working toward a common goal. I think my leadership skills took a phase with that,” said Carter.

The teen cafe will start up in September and will go on throughout the school year.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.