2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms this afternoon; drying out for the weekend

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the radar remains very quiet in the short term, expect scattered storms to develop over the next few hours.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Not everyone will see storms, but where we do, tree and property damage may occur.

Storms will wind down by midnight or so.

After a cold front passes through this evening, skies will slowly clear and humidity levels will fall.

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s each day.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Threat of severe storms continues, pleasant weekend ahead

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Threat of severe storms continues, pleasant weekend ahead
Commuter Cast
More thunderstorms! Humid today with threats of wind damage, flooding
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/13/2021
Over 130,000 FirstEnergy customers without power as severe storms hit Northern Ohio
Over 25,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power day after severe storms slam Northern Ohio