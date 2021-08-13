19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms this afternoon; drying out for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the radar remains very quiet in the short term, expect scattered storms to develop over the next few hours.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Not everyone will see storms, but where we do, tree and property damage may occur.

Storms will wind down by midnight or so.

After a cold front passes through this evening, skies will slowly clear and humidity levels will fall.

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s each day.

