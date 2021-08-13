2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but, right now the youngest...
Tips for protecting children from delta variant
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida