400 kids in need of homes county continues search for foster parents

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The foster care system took a huge hit during the pandemic.

“Once the pandemic was done, we did a lot of investigations for families, and unfortunately, a lot of those kids came into our care,” explained Alisa Grass.

Grass is a supervisor in Stark County’s Children Services Division. She works closely with foster parents and those willing to open up their homes.

“Four-hundred is how many kids we have in our custody, “ said Grass. “That’s a huge number.”

Stark County is looking for your help, asking if you will temporarily care for a child in need.

Christy and Michael Hall did, and they have no regrets.

“We had waited four months for that first phone call,” said Christy.

“Taking on a sibling group of three to add onto your four is pretty intense,” said Michael. “I like to say people like to get their feet wet. Well, we jumped all the way in.”

Once a month, Stark County hosts an interest meeting for potential foster parents. Due to the pandemic, those meetings are now online, giving you a chance to learn more about a life-saving opportunity.

But, if you can’t wait until the next meeting, you can always call and speak to someone any time.

“We need to help them now,” said Grass. “There’s a lot of trauma they endure in the homes they have, and we have to be the ones that help them get through that trauma.”

Here’s something to remember: The main goal is to make sure that these kids can go back to living with their biological families, but sometimes it doesn’t always happen.

“Throughout our three years of fostering, one out seven children have been reunified with their mother and that story is one that is so close to my heart,” said Christy.

“Everyone needs a family. Everyone needs someone who will be connected to them, and that’s what being a foster parent is all about,” said Grass.

You can find out more information about fostering here.

