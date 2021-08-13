2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

78-year-old man missing in Garfield Heights

Larry Bell (Source: Garfield Heights police)
Larry Bell (Source: Garfield Heights police)((Source: Garfield Heights police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old man who suffers from depression.

Garfield Heights police said Larry Bell was reported missing by his 84-year-old cousin July 27.

According to police, the men live together in Garfield Heights.

Bell was last seen walking on Broadway Avenue.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police recognize organization which assists officers, firefighters
There are more than 450 children in foster care in Southwest Louisiana and only 240 certified...
400 kids in need of homes in Stark County continue search for foster parents
Keep the Change Kitchen Collective is a virtual food hall in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway...
Keep the Change Kitchen Collective is Cleveland’s 1st virtual food hall
Massillon man’s body washes ashore in Lake County