78-year-old man missing in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old man who suffers from depression.

Garfield Heights police said Larry Bell was reported missing by his 84-year-old cousin July 27.

According to police, the men live together in Garfield Heights.

Bell was last seen walking on Broadway Avenue.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.

