The Agora venue in Cleveland to require concertgoers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The Agora, Cleveland
The Agora, Cleveland(Source: The Agora Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Agora, an iconic live music venue in Cleveland, announced plans to soon require all concertgoers and staff to provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

The policy to require full vaccination status at the Agora and all AEG Presents properties nationwide will be implemented no later than Oct. 1.

“We realize that we need some time to allow all who choose to be vaccinated the opportunity to become fully vaccinated. This gives everyone who wants to get a vaccine seven full weeks from our announcement to be past the date where they are considered “fully vaccinated” (two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks past a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine) when the policy goes into effect.”

Prior to Oct. 1, concertgoers have the option to show proof of receiving the vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending an event.

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers.

Posted by The Agora on Thursday, August 12, 2021

“The decision comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States,” AEG Presents announced in a statement.

Masks for concertgoers is “strongly” encouraged for events at the Agora and AEG Presents venues.

