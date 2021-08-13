Bay Village food truck owner giving back to community after storms knock out power

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Severe storms Wednesday night brought heavy winds and rain, knocking down trees and powerlines.

On Thursday, thousands of people were still in the dark including the owner of Rock N’ Roll BBQ.

He lives in Bay Village, and they have been without power here for nearly 30 hours.

So, they came up with the idea to invite people out here to cook their meat and charge their phones.

“We rely on the community so when there’s an opportunity for us to help anybody we’re totally about the community and friends and neighbors and family and stuff,” said Billy Morris, Owner of Smokin’ Rock n’ Roll, a local food truck and catering business.

Close to 3,000 people in Bay Village are still without power as of Thursday night, that’s nearly half of the entire village.

“The winds came and knocked down two giant trees on Lake and Humiston, mainly Humiston and I heard a big boom, and two transformers came down,” recalled Morris. “It was probably one of the worst-hit streets in Bay Village.”

So, the small business owner, and former 80′s rock star came up with a way to help out the community.

“Well, us being a food truck it’s weather dependent and we had heard maybe some more storms were coming at four o’clock so we’re like should we close and I’m thinking no way, you know Bay Village is out of power, people need to eat,” Morris said.

Morris is the former lead guitarist of the band Warrant. He also plays in a local band called Sunset Strip Band. At his catering events and parties, you can often catch him live on stage.

“So, we wanna put the word out that hey we’re here for you and if you can’t cook at home, we’ve got power here at Smokin’ Rock n’ Roll come up here, come in our shop, it’s air-conditioned it’s beautiful, charge your cell phones,” said Morris.

The community is invited to come out to eat any of their rock n roll inspired items off their menu and if your power is out and your meat is going to go bad, come bring it here and throw it on their smokers and they’ll cook it for you free of charge.

“We got it going for them and they may pick it back up tomorrow because the smoking is a long process and put some of our magic rub on it and we’ll cook it overnight for him,” explained Morris.

At last check, the power company is estimating the lights will be back on by 10:30 P.M. Friday.

