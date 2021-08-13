Bedroom or selfie studio? The ‘Selfie House’ in North Collinwood could be yours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you on a house hunt? A new listing in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood comes complete with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and more than ten selfie studios.

The home on Cornwall Road called the “Selfie House” is listed at $79,900.

The selfie studios offer a variety of scene-setting opportunities. We spotted a thrown fit for a queen, a basketball backdrop and a graffiti wall; but that’s not all. Take a look inside using the gallery below.

