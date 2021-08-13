Brooklyn Heights police help Ohio police department which recently lost officer

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police donated one of their cruisers to an Ohio police department which recently lost an officer in an on-duty car crash.

Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley was killed on Aug. 3 when he crashed while responding to a shots fired call.

Nelsonville Ohio Police Officer Scott Dawley was killed on Aug. 3, 2021. ((Source: ODMP.ORG))

The cruiser was destroyed in the multi-vehicle accident on East Canal Street near Hocking Street.

This left the Nelsonville Police Department with only one standard cruiser.

Brooklyn Heights donated a Ford Explorer police cruiser, complete with most equipment, within 48 hours.

“When I had heard what had happened, I was heartbroken. I couldn’t imagine the pain Nelsonville police and the whole community was feeling. Then I heard they only one cruiser left to protect their community and I jumped into action,” said Brooklyn Heights Police Chief Meade.

“Doesn’t matter if your Nelsonville, Brooklyn Heights, Columbus, or Cleveland police, we all have a dangerous job and need to take care of each other and help in times of need,” said Chief Meade.

Officer Dawley, 43, leaves behind a wife and four children

