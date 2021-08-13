2 Strong 4 Bullies
Church staff still hopes to find stolen van a week after theft

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Staff from the Greater Cleveland Youth Christ Church are still hoping to recover their stolen van after it was stolen last Friday from its property.

“Hey, we forgive you, we understand, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not consequences,” Ministry Director Jonny Fine said, in reference to the thieves.

The suspects took the van at around 3 a.m.; security cameras caught two suspects eyeing the van from the entrance to the church on Trowbridge Ave. The thieves walk through the property and break into the car—they drive off 10 minutes later.

Fine says the missing van could take weeks to replace and was crucial for their work in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

“This is going to delay our ministry and our service to our community for about 3 to 4 weeks,” he said. “Transportation is a huge part of that.”

Despite the shock from the theft, staff members with the church said vehicle thefts are not uncommon.

“It happens in communities that are being stressed for financial needs, so yes, I’ve seen it before,” Fine said.

Fine holds no grudge against the thieves; he only wants for them to return the van: “Whoever stole this van, obviously, is in need.”

While the church has yet to receive any updates on the crime or investigation, its members are confident they will continue their work.

“Someone told me the other day: ‘Jonny, they can steal the van, but they can’t steal the mission,’” Fine said.

