Cleveland police recognize organization which assists officers, firefighters

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of North Coast Emergency Services were recognized by Cleveland police for their services Thursday evening.

Cleveland police said their efforts help keep public safety officials safe from traffic hazards as they perform their duties.

The team members were honored by Cleveland police on Aug. 12, 2021.
The team members were honored by Cleveland police on Aug. 12, 2021.((Source: North Coast Emergency Services))

All members are trained professionals and there is no cost to the agency they are helping.

Besides being certified by the Emergency Responder Safety Institute in Traffic Incident Management, many of the team members are also certified in CPR and first aid.

Members were honored by Cleveland police on Aug. 12, 2021.
Members were honored by Cleveland police on Aug. 12, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

During Wednesday’s storm, North Coast Emergency Workers helped clear more than 20 calls in the city of Cleveland; including, downed trees and wires.

The trained professionals support law enforcement officers.
The trained professionals support law enforcement officers.((Source: North Coast Emergency Services))

Most of the team members also have full time jobs.

