Community members express frustration over delayed construction at Chardon High football field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It might take a hail mary for Chardon football fans to see their team play in their own backyard the first few weeks of the season.

“People definitely want to support their Hilltoppers whether it be for soccer or football... and we don’t have a house to play in, it’s unsettling,” said Eric Ash.

Chardon’s Memorial Stadium is under construction and it won’t be ready to play on for another couple of weeks.

The football team’s first scrimmage is set for Friday, but the Hilltoppers won’t be able to start off the season at home.

Ash’s son plays football at Chardon and he is an alum of the team as well.

“A little unnerving... coming off of a state championship. Would like to defend our house and our house isn’t ready,” said Ash.

Chad Horvath is also a Chardon High alum. He says he was looking forward to watching the football team play at home.

‘It’ll definitely be tough, especially with everything opening up and hopefully, bands can be there. It’s going to be difficult,” said Horvath.

Construction on the field was supposed to be done by now, but according to the District Superintendent, Michael Hanlon, weather and other issues delayed that from happening.

“Again, probably not going to be able to play the first half of the season at the stadium, but we’ve had other community high schools step up and were able to play there,” said Ash.

Ash says the community will continue to support the Hilltoppers at home or away.

“No matter where we play, let’s just make that our house and win,” Ash added.

One thing is for sure, that first win in the new stadium will make everyone forget about the delay.

