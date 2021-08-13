2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Threat of severe storms today; pleasant weekend ahead

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will be tracking through this evening. We remain humid today. Plenty of juice in the atmosphere for thunderstorms. The better risk will come this afternoon and early evening. Wind damage and flooding the main severe weather elements the team will be monitoring. High temperatures today in the 80 to 85 degree range. The humidity slowly drops tonight. Temperatures by early tomorrow morning will be in the 60s for most. The easy part to this forecast is the weekend. High pressure builds in. Cooler and much less humid air mass. Afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Areas away from Lake Erie will fall into the 50s Saturday night and Sunday night.

