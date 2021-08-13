Information on availability of COVID-19 ‘booster’ vaccine shots for certain Ohioans released by ODH

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released new information on additional COVID-19 doses during a briefing announced late Friday afternoon.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, delivered the remarks.

The Food and Drug Administration endorsed on Friday that immunocompromised individuals, not the general public, get a third vaccination shot to better protect against the coronavirus.

Transplant recipients and those with severe immune suppression would be eligible for the third shot under the FDA and CDC recommendations.

Dr. Vanderhoff suggested that the eligible individuals consult their physician about potentially scheduling a third vaccine, which is recommended to be administered at least 28 days after the completion of the second shot.

This is a developing story.

