Man accused of beating girlfriend to death faces Ashtabula judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Ashtabula man charged with the murder of his 41-year-old girlfriend is expected to face a judge on Friday.

The hearing for Michael Ramirez-Cuevas is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Ashtabula Municipal Court.

Investigators said Ramirez-Cuevas beat Jacqueline Pagan Flores until she was unconscious. He was initially charged with assault, but a count of murder was filed this week after Flores’ injuries later turned fatal.

According to Ashtabula police, Ramirez-Cuevas dropped Flores off at a home in an “unconscious and battered state” suffering from head trauma, bruising, and bleeding. She was brought to the hospital in the middle of the night on Aug. 6 where she eventually died.

Ramirez-Cuevas is also accused of assaulting Flores’ 12-year-old son.

Additional offenses include domestic violence as a repeat offender and tampering with evidence, according to the Ashtabula police report.

Court records show Ramirez-Cuevas was out on bond on domestic violence and child endangering charges at the time of the deadly beating.

