Mentor woman with metastatic breast cancer on mission to find cure: ‘I’m not dying from it’

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Virtual Walk
19 News
By Nichole Vrsansky
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since 2008, Alice Santurri has participated in Susan G. Komen races and walks. She walked in honor of her aunts and her late grandmother, who battled breast cancer.

But in 2015, that fight became her own.

“My brain just went blank and I was pacing around like, ‘What am I going to do? What am I going to do? What am I going to do?’,” says Santurri, remembering the moment the doctor gave her the news.

At age 47, Santurri was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Her cancer had spread to her spine.

“I’m going to be on chemo, drugs for the rest of my life. When one stops working, I’ll get a new one. My disease will keep progressing,” says Santurri.

For Santurri, supporting Susan G. Komen and its mission has become more important than ever.

“They give about 30 to 40% of their dollars to research, and research is the only thing that’s going to save me,” says Santurri.

“Two of my friends passed last year. They had no more options left. So, we need these new drugs. We need this research.”

Until that cure is found, Santurri is not slowing down or wasting a single moment. She’s an avid dragon boater. She’s on a team with her metastatic support group through The Gathering Place.

Santurri also kayaks and has enjoyed travelling to places like Italy and Hawaii.

“I feel like I have the secret to life now. You just live everyday happy. Do the things you want to do. Don’t worry about the small stuff.”

Santurri says, “I live with metastatic breast cancer. I’m not dying from it. I’m living with it.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

