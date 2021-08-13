Neighbors step in to help family clean up storm damage with at least five large trees nearly blocking access to their home

NEWBURY, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 24 hours after Wednesday’s damaging storm, people all around Northeast Ohio are working to clean up the mess. In one family’s case, at least five large trees have crashed onto their driveway nearly blocking access to their home.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, you’ll likely be left speechless by the huge trees that have not only blocked Marc Wolfson and his family’s driveway on Chagrin Wood Drive in Newbury.

Five trees that even totally block the view to home from the street.

His grandson and niece were forced to navigate their way from his home by charting a path up and under the enormous trees if they want to get out of the house and go anywhere. For Wolfson cleaning up the damage could be one big expensive headache.

“Can’t get to my home my drive was blocked. Now it’s going to cost me thousands of dollars to get the trees cut up that I don’t have, and I don’t know what to do,” Wolfson said.

Wolfson’s niece, 12-year-old Haley Matteo, was scared as she sat inside the home during the storm enduring flickering lights, ultimately a power outage, and trees that crashed down. She’s thankful no one was in the driveway after stepping outside to see the damage.

“As we walked through you could hear more cracking down. So, we went faster through, got the mail, and went back inside,” Matteo said.

Wolfson who came home from a business trip after the storm says he’s still shocked, “I couldn’t believe the damage. It was unbelievable. I thought possibly a tornado hit.”

It was not a tornado but extremely damaging winds that created the massive roadblock in his driveway, while also flooding his basement and leaving him without power for nearly 24 hours. But it’s the toppled trees putting problems on his plate that he can’t ignore.

However, after the rain, a rainbow in the form of help from neighbors stepped in to offer help to Wolfson and clean up the mess. He’s offered them plenty of firewood as they plan to arrive with chainsaws in hand on Saturday. “I’m 70 years old and I got a chainsaw but it’s too much for me,” Wolfson said.

