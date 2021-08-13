2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Over 25,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power day after severe storms slam Northern Ohio

Over 130,000 FirstEnergy customers without power as severe storms hit Northern Ohio
Over 130,000 FirstEnergy customers without power as severe storms hit Northern Ohio(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported 25,948 customers are still without power as of 11:40 p.m. on Thursday after severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and destructive winds pounded Northern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon.

There were 142,635 customers are without power as of 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday with 67,000 of those from Cuyahoga County alone, which was by far the worst affected county.

It still is with 19,722 customers in the dark.

FirstEnergy estimates power will be restored to most customers by 10 p.m. on Friday.

Over 67,000 customers in Cuyahoga County alone were without power at one point, which was by far the worst affected county.

Those numbers have since dwindled by almost half, but tens of thousands are still left in the dark.

As of 11:20 p.m., FirstEnergy reported 76,263 customers were without power.

FirstEnergy does not yet have an estimated restoration time for most areas.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 11:20 p.m.:

  • Ashtabula: 701
  • Cuyahoga: 19,722
  • Geauga: 786
  • Lake: 1,557
  • Lorain: 1,359
  • Portage: 224
  • Richland: 91
  • Summit: 290
  • Trumbull: 100

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Bay Village residents dealing with storm damage and power outages.
Storm cleanup and wait for power will go on at least until Friday in Bay Village
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/12/2021
19
19 First Alert Weather Day: Scattered storms on Friday, some strong to severe
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/12/2021