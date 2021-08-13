Over 25,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power day after severe storms slam Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported 25,948 customers are still without power as of 11:40 p.m. on Thursday after severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and destructive winds pounded Northern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon.

There were 142,635 customers are without power as of 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday with 67,000 of those from Cuyahoga County alone, which was by far the worst affected county.

It still is with 19,722 customers in the dark.

FirstEnergy estimates power will be restored to most customers by 10 p.m. on Friday.

Those numbers have since dwindled by almost half, but tens of thousands are still left in the dark.

As of 11:20 p.m., FirstEnergy reported 76,263 customers were without power.

FirstEnergy does not yet have an estimated restoration time for most areas.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 11:20 p.m.:

Ashtabula: 701

Cuyahoga: 19,722

Geauga: 786

Lake: 1,557

Lorain: 1,359

Portage: 224

Richland: 91

Summit: 290

Trumbull: 100

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

