Parma Police end 51-second pursuit before car carrying 4 teens crashes after speeding 80 MPH

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A seconds-long police pursuit was terminated when a car carrying four teens was speeding through broken traffic lights, but the car crashed just over half a minute later, Parma Police confirmed.

Lt. Dan Ciryak said a Parma Police officer attempted to stop a stolen 2006 Buick LaCrosse at West 130th Street near Brookpark Road at approximately 1:09 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver refused to stop and a short pursuit began, Ciryak said.

During the pursuit, the driver sped over 80 MPH through non-working traffic lights, prompting the pursuing officer to end the pursuit 51 seconds later, according to Ciryak.

Ciryak said the officer continued in the same direction as the fleeing suspect car to be sure they were not involved in an accident.

The officer soon found the car 32 seconds later at the intersection of West 130th Street and Bellaire Road after it crashed into another car in the intersection, Ciryak said.

There were four teens in the car, according to Ciryak.

Three suspects were arrested near the car and the fourth was arrested after running away, Ciryak said.

Parma Police identified teens in the car as:

16-year-old Lakewood boy who was taken to the Parma Police Department and was waiting to find out if he will be accepted into the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center

15-year-old Brook Park girl who was the front seat passenger, taken to a local hospital, and released to the care of the hospital for treatment

16-year-old Lakewood boy who was a rear seat passenger, taken to a local hospital, and released to the care of the hospital for treatment

17-year-old Cleveland boy who was a rear seat passenger and released to the custody of a respective relative after Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center refused to accept him

Ciryak said Cleveland Police is handling the crash.

The 2006 Buick LaCrosse was stolen out of Lakewood on Aug. 11, Ciryak said.

The case will be forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court for further action, according to Ciryak.

