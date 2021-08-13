2 Strong 4 Bullies
Photos of person of interest for multiple Loudonville break-ins released

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Loudonville Police Department is looking to identify a man who is a person of interest in multiple breaking and enterings of Loudonville businesses.

According to police, he is also a person of interest in the breaking and enterings of neighboring community businesses.

Call 419-994-4152 or 419-994-4151 if you have any information.

Loudonville Police are looking for information on the man pictured regarding breaking and...
Loudonville Police are looking for information on the man pictured regarding breaking and enterings of businesses.(Loudonville Police)

You can see the full post here.

