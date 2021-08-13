Photos of person of interest for multiple Loudonville break-ins released
Aug. 13, 2021
LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Loudonville Police Department is looking to identify a man who is a person of interest in multiple breaking and enterings of Loudonville businesses.
According to police, he is also a person of interest in the breaking and enterings of neighboring community businesses.
Call 419-994-4152 or 419-994-4151 if you have any information.
