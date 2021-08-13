Race for Cleveland mayor now 1 month from primary election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years after the Nov. 2nd General Election.

“This is an unusual election cycle because you don’t have an incumbent. You have seven candidates,” said Matt Zone, a former Cleveland councilman and the now senior vice president and director of thriving communities at the Western Reserve Land Conservancy.

Those seven candidates have raised their visibility with yard signs in every neighborhood, preparing for the Sept. 14 primary.

That’s the easy part of the campaign. The hard part: Getting voters to the polls.

“I’m hoping we can get the voter turnout over 30% in this municipal cycle, but that’s going to be tough,” said Zone. “The top vote getter is probably only going to get no more than 20% of the total votes cast.”

Zone says he’s worried the contentiousness of the 11th District Democratic congressional primary between eventual winner Shontel Brown and Nina Turner will create voter fatigue

“You look at what’s happened in this congressional race. A lot mudslinging, people are turned off by that,” said Zone. “In a low voter turnout, it’s going to be those who mobilize their base, get them to the polls and those who have the best-known, best-established name.”

Former Mayor Dennis Kucinich has had his name on local ballots for 50 years, plus Kevin Kelly has been council president for eight years. Zack Reed ran for mayor four years ago, but one candidate has a uniqueness, State Sen. Sandra Williams.

“There are more women registered in Cuyahoga County than there are men,” said Zone. “The women is a powerful constituency. And we’ll see if that plays into the favor of Sen. Williams.”

Newcomer Justin Bibb, Ward 7 councilman Basheer Jones, and Ross DiBello round out the field.

But turnout should be the priority, according to Zone.

“We need to inspire people to go out to the polls,” he said.

