Rocky River’s Go Buddha Meals creates fish-free watermelon ‘poke’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Go Buddha Meals, a plant-based eatery in Rocky River, encourages you to “eat happiness.”

Chef Joshua Ingraham spent time working for the Cleveland Clinic, and Progressive Field.

On Cleveland Cooks this week, he shared his recipe for turning watermelon into “poke.” He also shared a budget friendly way to incorporate forbidden black rice without breaking the bank.

Watermelon “Poke”

1 Cup Cubed Fresh Watermelon

1 Tbsp Sesame Oil

1 Tsp Minced Garlic

1 Oz Coconut Aminos

1/2 Tsp Fresh Ginger Grated

Combine ingredients and let cure in a container for at least 3 - 4 hours. Best results keep in marinade overnight. Remove from liquid and place on a sheet pan to slow roast at 300 degrees for about 30 min. Remove from the oven, cool and serve with the purple sticky rice recipe below.

Purple Sticky Rice

1 Cup Brown Rice

1/4 Cup Forbidden Black Rice

2 Cups Water

Combine rice with water in a saucepan and bring water up to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for about 25 minutes or until rice has absorbed all of the water. Remove from the heat, cover to trap the steam and allow it to cool off the stove for at least 30 min. This will help it give it the sticky texture.

