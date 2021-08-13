2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shots fired at 2 cars in Akron, passenger struck in leg

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was shot while riding in a car Thursday evening and Akron police said they are investigating the crime as a possible road rage incident.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Akron police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 8 South, near Carrol Street.

According to the victim, the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up next to them after they passed the construction zone on Route 8 and fired multiple shots at their car.

After the shooting, the suspects drove away.

A second shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday.

Akron police said a gunman fired several shots into a car parked in the 700 block of Noah Avenue.

There were no injuries.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

