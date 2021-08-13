2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stan Hywet Hall announces mask policy and self-guided indoor tours

(Michael K. Dakota)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens is now requiring guests to wear masks inside all indoor spaces on the estate, and beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 17 all indoor tours will be self-guided.

Wearing a mask on the outside grounds is optional and Stan Hywet Hall will not require masks to be worn at any of its outdoor public and private events at this time.

“We are requiring masks so that all guests, volunteers, and staff stay safe during this Covid-19 transmission surge due to the Delta Variant. We will regularly re-evaluate our position regarding masks,” says Mark Syroney, Vice President of Development & Communication.

The tours inside the Manor House will be self-guided only through the end of the 2021 season and the Outdoor History tour will be the only guided tour offered.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

