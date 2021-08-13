West side cleanup and work to restore power continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The whirring and chain saws and the clanking of generators replaced the steady hum of air conditioners in some west side communities.

The cleanup and the effort to get the power back on in multiple west side communities remain underway after a violent thunderstorm blew through the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of people remained without power as of Friday morning in Bay Village and First Energy crews could be spotted up and down city streets, working to repair power poles and lines.

Heavy equipment operators moved in as well as some massive trees that had fallen in the city needed to be removed and in many cases, those jobs required much more than a simple chain saw.

George Moy of Bay Village said that he learned a valuable lesson in the aftermath of this storm.

Moy suffers from Sleep Apnea and when the power went out that meant his C-Pap machine was out, and he spent hours calling around northeast Ohio trying to find a generator so he could get another power to his machine.

After spending a miserable night, Moy found a generator but plans to be prepared for the next round of storms.

“I think that anybody that has a medical condition it is important to think about making sure you’re prepared for storms like these,” Moy said.

Down the street, Ivan Lyons said he had just about resigned himself to losing all of the food in his fridge and had some essentials packed in a cooler with ice.

The kids complained, he said, but only a little, about not having the internet to play video games, but the lack of online gaming opened the door to some traditional summer fun like fishing and a game of catch.

“We’re still holding out hope that tonight the power is going to come back on, but if it doesn’t happen tonight we may well resort to plan B which would be a hotel,” Lyons said.

