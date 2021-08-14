11-year-old pulled from waters at Portage Lake State Park swimming area

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old boy was pulled from the waters at a Portage Lakes State Park swim area Saturday afternoon after a number of park rangers and visitors formed a human chain in an effort to rescue him, according to the New Franklin Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the park at 5031 Manchester Road in New Franklin shortly after 12:30 p.m. on a report of a missing child, the fire department said. Before they arrived, the call became a possible drowning.

When firefighters arrived, they found park visitors and Ohio Department of Natural Resources rangers forming a human chain in an attempt to rescue the child.

The fire department launched boats into the water near the swimming area and pulled the boy from the water less than half an hour after receiving the initial call for help, according to the department.

The boy was taken to the Summa Barberton Citizens Hospital. His condition was not released.

