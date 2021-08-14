ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old Elyria man who died late July 28 after being shot at Bailey’s Bar & Grille at 800 N. West River Road, Elyria Police confirmed.

Officers were called out to the bar around 10:20 p.m. that fatal night.

They arrived to find Caree Cannon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers gave him initial first aid before Lifecare took Cannon to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Less than two days after the shooting, Elyria Police confirmed 20-year-old Ronald Johnson of Elyria was taken into custody and charged with complicity - murder.

Det. Sgt. Bill Lantz said Johnson is being held at Lorain County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Ronald Johnson (Elyria Police)

On Aug. 23, the U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Jajuan Malone for aggravated murder, according to the report.

Information gathered by Task Force members in Lorain led to the U.S. Marshals finding him at a hotel in Jonesboro, Ga, the U.S. Marshals said.

The U.S. Marshals said Malone will be detained in Georgia until he can be extradited back to Lorain County.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Our task force members are relentless in their pursuit of these violent fugitives. As you can see by today’s efforts in arresting homicide suspects in Georgia and Cleveland, we will never stop pursuing these fugitives, no matter how near or far they are.”

2nd man arrested in connection to Elyria murder at Bailey’s Bar & Grille (Elyria Police)

In 911 calls made the night of the shooting you can hear the panic and chaos as people inside the bar and hiding call for help. One male caller who did not identify himself told the police dispatcher, “Get an ambulance here. I’m inside ducking down with everybody else. Somebody busted like four shots in here. We got somebody down.”

A female caller to 911 identified herself as the mother of Caree Cannon and said, “Please send an ambulance to Bailey’s Bar and Grille my son just got shot. Please, please hurry. I’m driving from my house I’m having a panic attack. My son is 24. Please hurry, please. I can’t breathe.”

This murder investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Jim Wise at 440-326-1212 or email him at jwise@cityofelyria.org.

Below is 19 News' previous coverage of when Ronald Johnson was arrested:

