2nd woman says she sought protection order from former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, reports say

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WOIO) - Former Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer was the subject of a temporary protection order sought by an Ohio woman last year, according to the Washington Post.

The report comes while the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is under investigation after a different woman said in July that he sexually assaulted her in California. That woman was granted a temporary protection order in Los Angelos.

Now a second woman has come forward saying that Bauer punched and choked her during sex without her consent in 2017 when he played for the Indians, according to the Washington Post. The woman sought a protection order in June of 2020, the Post reported, after the woman said she received threatening text messages from Bauer, who was by then playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Post said that they have reviewed both sealed court documents related to the temporary protection order and the threatening messages.

Bauer, for his part, took to Twitter Saturday to deny the allegations.

While I have allowed my representatives to speak on my behalf over the last six weeks, I can no longer be silent. I will speak very candidly about the current petition when appropriate, but need to address the allegations made today in The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/VhDNQyM1cb — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) August 14, 2021

In July, Bauer was placed on a seven-day paid administrative leave as the league investigated the California sexual assault claims against him.

The MLB said placement on administrative leave is not a pronouncement of guilt, and Bauer did not appeal the decision.

TMZ Sports reported the California woman was granted a temporary domestic restraining order in Los Angeles against Bauer for an alleged assault.

Bauer’s attorney reportedly denies the allegations.

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021,” Bauer’s attorney said in a statement shared by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Twitter.

“Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bauer’s attorney wrote.

Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. pic.twitter.com/jdSbmNtQma — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

Bauer currently plays for the Dodgers with a three-year $102 million contract signed in 2021 that makes him one of the highest-paid sports players per year.

He played for the Cleveland Indians from 2013 through the first half of 2019 before finishing the season with the Cincinnati Reds.

