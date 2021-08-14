68-year-old woman dies after head-on collision in Geauga County

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old woman died Friday night after a head-on collision in Geauga County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Susan Hinkle, of Chagrin Falls, as the victim.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Route 306 in Bainbridge Township, according to a news release from police.

The highway patrol said Hinkle drove left of center and hit a 2015 Dodge Ram truck head on.

EMS took the truck’s driver, a 43-year-old man from Chagrin Falls, to Hillcrest Hospital with serious injuries, OSHP said in the release.

The highway patrol said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

OSHP will continue investigating.

