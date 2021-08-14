Akron car dealership catches catalytic converter thief on camera

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in two weeks, Akron Auto Sales has been hit by catalytic converter crooks.

The first time they didn’t catch the person, but this time a man was caught in the act on their surveillance cameras.

“We got a phone call from Williams Automotive behind us and he said that he saw him underneath one of our vehicles,” explained Owner of Akron Auto Sales, Rachael Dornack. “He heard a noise is what he heard the saw as he was doing it, so he saw him and he ran up and he chased him away and he immediately called us.”

It happened last Friday at around 7:30 in the morning and Dornack says they aren’t the only ones getting hit.

“They’re doing it all over the place because they’re valuable and they from what I understand they are able to take one a day to the junkyard and get the money,” said Dornack.

Dornack said it can cost them anywhere from $300 to $1,200 to replace.

“It’s extremely frustrating you know one of the main reasons why is because you know we’re not gonna turn that into our insurance company we’re gonna eat the money so if we turn it into our insurance company then our insurance is gonna go up,” Dornack said.

The other concerning thing, the crook was wearing a “Shipt” uniform, which is a grocery delivery service.

19 News reached out to Shipt to see if they could verify if he was one of their employees, and they told us they’re looking into it.

Shipt sent us the following statement, “We’re committed to high standards and being a positive part of the community. We’re aware of the situation and direct you to contact law enforcement for any further information.”

Dornack filed a report with Akron police, but she says she really thinks the junkyards need to do something to crack down on this.

“If there was someone that they could control if the junkyards were able to put a stop to it somehow by not allowing them to bring them in there or possibly even having to have a certificate,” said Dornack.

If you recognize this man or have any information on these catalytic converter thefts contact Akron police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.