Black Lives Matter Cleveland protests conditions at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Black Lives Matter Cleveland is having a rally Saturday to protest conditions at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The rally kicks off at 11 a.m. outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, according to a news release.

BLM Cleveland alleges that inmates in the jail have been physically and sexually assaulted by corrections officers as well as denied showers, communications and food. The group also said lockdowns have led to inmates spending up to 23 hours each day in a cell.

“If Cuyahoga County can’t currently staff and maintain the existing jail, why should we consider paying taxpayers’ dollars to build a new jail?” LaTonya Goldsby, president of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, said in the news release.

This story is developing and will be updated.

