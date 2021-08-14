2 Strong 4 Bullies
Black Lives Matter Cleveland protests conditions at Cuyahoga County Jail(Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Black Lives Matter Cleveland is having a rally Saturday to protest conditions at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The rally kicks off at 11 a.m. outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, according to a news release.

Cuyahoga County Council approves $8 million budget for new jail

BLM Cleveland alleges that inmates in the jail have been physically and sexually assaulted by corrections officers as well as denied showers, communications and food. The group also said lockdowns have led to inmates spending up to 23 hours each day in a cell.

“If Cuyahoga County can’t currently staff and maintain the existing jail, why should we consider paying taxpayers’ dollars to build a new jail?” LaTonya Goldsby, president of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, said in the news release.

Watch our coverage of the rally in the video player below.

This story is developing and will be updated.

