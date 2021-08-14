Cleveland Fire rescues jet skier with ‘serious head wound and internal injuries'

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire is warning boaters and jet ski riders to “please stay safe while enjoying the waterfront!” after crews rescued a 51-year-old man who suffered a serious head wound and internal injuries from a jet ski accident.

The victim was found at the Dike 14 area near the East 72nd Street marina on Friday afternoon, Cleveland Fire said.

A member of the Cleveland Fire Technical Rescue Squad swam the victim out to the Cleveland Fire Quick Response Boat Marine 17, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire said paramedics treated his injuries and took him back to the East 72nd Street marina where Engine 22 helped bring him to EMS Medic 11.

He was in serious condition, but stable, as he was taken to University Hospitals, Cleveland Fire confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.