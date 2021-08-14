2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: High pressure has come to our rescue!

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Aug. 14, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll be treated to sunshine, low humidity levels and cool, northeast breezes today as highs peak only in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight’s mainly clear skies will allow us to view a few, shooting stars as the Perseid meteor showers are just past their peak and as temperatures slide back to around 60.

Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday as temperatures approach 80.

Cloudy skies will be our weather fare Sunday night as lows dip into the lower 60s.

We begin to turn up the heat and humidity again on Monday with the threat of showers and storms on the increase again throughout the week ahead.

