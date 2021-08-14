Over 14,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power 2 days after severe storms slam Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported 14,047 customers are still without power as of 11:10 p.m. on Friday after severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and destructive winds pounded Northern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon.

There were 142,635 customers are without power as of 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday with 67,000 of those from Cuyahoga County alone, which was by far the worst affected county.

It still is with 5,481 customers in the dark.

FirstEnergy estimated power would be restored to most customers by 10 p.m. on Friday, but that has since been updated to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 11:10 p.m.:

Cuyahoga: 5,481

Geauga: 77

Lake: 433

Lorain: 286

Portage: 337

Summit: 2,803

Trumbull: 3,802

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.