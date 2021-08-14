Public comment at Cleveland City Council meetings close to becoming a reality

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council announced Friday, in a statement, that members will vote Wednesday, Aug. 18 on whether to allow public comment at regular council meetings.

Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley tells 19 News he expects a majority to be in favor.

“I anticipate that it’s going to be a ‘yes ‘vote,” Kelley said.

According to the statement: “Council Clerk Patricia Britt and her staff have drafted the procedures for public comment. While not finalized, generally they allow anyone (who registers) to comment at council meetings, not limiting it to Cleveland residents or business owners.”

Ten people will be allowed to speak for up to three minutes, the statement also added.

Kelley said the policy also allows speakers to talk on any topic, not limiting subject matter to the agenda.

That’s something Jessica Trivisonno, a member of ‘Clevelanders for Public Comment,’ said she is pleased with. Trivisonno is one of many city residents who’ve been pushing hard for a while to have public opinions and comments be heard at regular council meetings.

It’s astonishing and kind of mind-boggling, but the last time people were able to voice their concerns at Cleveland City Council meetings (and the only time) was around the time of the Great Depression.

“Different groups have been working on public comment for decades now,” Trivisonno, said.

While she’s happy, overall, about the rules for public comment at regular meetings, she’s wary they may change, since nothing is yet set in stone and it’s still in ‘draft mode.’ In addition, she’s discontent that the draft is being placed on the shoulders of the council clerk.

“By having the clerk have these rules, they could change at any moment, which is a little risky,” Trivisonno said.

However, Kelley said the council will have the final say.

“We rely on our staff to assist us with a lot of the policy work, with a lot of the procedural work. Ultimately, our operations committee will weigh in,” Kelley said.

Kelley said he expects Clerk Britt to complete the process this month, so public comment can be rolled out at the first council meeting on September 20th.

The following is the remainder of the council’s statement:

“All wishing to speak must register online, by paper form, or by phone. The entire registration form must be completed, including stating the topic they are commenting on.

Registration will open at noon on Wednesday before a Monday council meeting and will close at 2 pm on the Monday of a regular 7 pm Council meeting.

For those who don’t want to comment publicly, they can submit written comments that will be distributed to all council members. Cleveland City Council has reasonable accommodation policies for those with disabilities or who need language assistance, which of course will be available to all who request assistance (in advance) for public comment.

Other policies include the decorum of the speaker, including not using indecent or discriminatory language; not engaging in electioneering; not endorsing or promoting any product or service, among other conduct. Violators will not be allowed to speak at the podium and may be asked to leave the Chamber.

Since the pandemic, all council meetings have been available to watch live on TV20 or live or anytime on the council’s YouTube page. That will continue even as council goes back to in-person meetings and will include the public comment portion of the meeting.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.