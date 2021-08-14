2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vintage race car with long family history stolen in North Olmsted

By Jim Nelson
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who stole his coveted 1982 Volkswagen Jetta race car.

Jason Jacko has been racing the iconic vehicle since 2004.

It’s been in the family since 1984.

“So many people have come out to the race track and it’s been the center of a lot of friendships,” Jacko told 19 News. “It was all because of the Jetta. It was like the centerpiece for our family. Now it’s gone and we’re pretty gutted.”

Around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jacko received an alert from his security system inside the trailer where the car was stored. When he arrived behind the old fire station where he kept the trailer, he noticed it had been broken into. Some items were stolen and the surveillance camera was destroyed. But the thief left the car.

Jacko filed a police report and replaced the lock on the door.

The following morning, he went back to the site to replace the camera.

The trailer was gone.

“My gut just dropped. I wanted to throw up,” he said.

Jacko estimates about $30,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen in addition to the Volkswagen.

“I have insurance on everything else. It’ll take a lot to replenish what I had because there were a lot of rare parts. But the car ... just leave it. That’s all I want back.”

North Olmsted police are investigating and the Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers have offered a reward up to $2,500 for information.

Jacko said his family is struggling to cope with the loss; especially his two young sons.

“They’re devastated. They love going to the race track. They pick it over anything. Any vacation we want to go on, they’d rather go to the race track,” he told 19 News. “People know how important it is to us and what it means to our family. Racing was us... and now we don’t have that.”

Anyone with information can call North Olmsted police at (440) 777-3535 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers.

