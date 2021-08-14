2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vulnerable groups vaccinated at pop-up clinic on Cleveland’s East Side

Vaccination Clinics
Vaccination Clinics(KEYC)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shiloh Baptist Church on Saturday contributed to the nationwide effort to push COVID vaccinations as the delta variant continues to spread.

Several members of at risk groups got their shots at a pop-up clinic this morning.

We checked out the CDC’s social vulnerability index to get a better idea of the possible impact of COVID-19 in this area.

Currently Good says the Central neighborhood has an 18 percent vaccination rate, which means the neighborhood has an 89 percent social vulnerability index.

Pastor Dr. Lisa Goods told 19 News that’s dangerously high. She said she’s seen a decline in vaccinations; “hesitancy has taken over in recent months.”

Joe Capen was one of many who showed up to be vaccinated. He said he’s currently struggling in his personal life and was motivated to come out because of the many incentives, including a gift card up to $200 for those on Medicare or Medicaid.

Today’s event comes just days after the Ohio Department of Medicaid announced COVID-19 vaccination rates are on the rise among Ohioans who are on Medicaid.

“It’s got to do some kind of help, cause there a lot of people that have diseases and stuff,” Capen said.

Venica Evans, the church’s public relations manager, said homelessness hits close to home for her.

“[I’m] actually doing this from the heart, my husband was homeless after coming from the military,” Evans said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

