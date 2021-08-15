2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old girl & 4 others shot outside Akron nightclub

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were shot, including a 16-year-old girl, outside an Akron nightclub Friday evening.

The shooting occurred during an altercation outside the CRWN Nightclub and Venue at 271 Maiden Lane downtown, according to an Akron police spokesman.

All the victims were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and police have no suspects, the spokesman said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

