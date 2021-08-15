Body found on rocks near water’s edge at Lakewood Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police were on the scene at Lakewood Park Saturday evening after receiving reports that a body was found near the lake at the city’s popular recreational area, police confirmed.

An eyewitness at the park said that a man was found among some rocks at the water’s edge near a scenic viewing area in the northeast corner of the park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

