Browns win first preseason game, 23-13

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns won their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-13.

A majority of the starters sat out of this game while younger players had the time to shine. With quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined, Case Keenum got the start against the Jaguars. He finished 12 for 17 passes for 115 yards. Keenum said on the broadcast he was excited to be back out there, but is “rusty”.

In a relief for Keenum in the second quarter, Kyle Lauletta completed 19 of 27 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Demetric Felton was utilized in every way possible on Saturday. The rookie finished with four receptions for 44 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah stole the show. He recorded 8 total tackles and a sack on Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The Browns did have a few game injuries. Linebacker Mack Wilson hurt his shoulder and tight end Stephen Carlson left the game with a knee injury

The Browns host the Giants next on August 22nd.

