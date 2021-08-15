2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland amputee’s power restored 183 minutes after 19 News calls power company

By Stephanie Czekalinski, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many Northeast Ohioans, Darren Long of Cleveland has been on the phone with the power company for days trying to figure out when his power might be restored.

Finally, in a moment of frustration, Long asked the company representative at the other end of the line what he needed to do to get his power turned back on.

“Call the TV news?” he joked. Go ahead, they told him. So he did.

Just 183 minutes after 19 News contacted First Energy, a company spokesperson confirmed that Long, a recent amputee with diabetes, once again had power.

Long’s leg was amputated in March, he said. He’d be sitting in his car to stay cool in this week’s sweltering heat after his power — and that of thousands of others — was knocked out by a powerful storm that swept through the area Wednesday toppling trees and downing power lines.

By Saturday, Long said he was the only person in the 12000 block of Brooklawn Avenue in Cleveland without power. After the power company pushed his restoration estimate back several times, he called the 19 New Troubleshooters.

Long’s power outage was caused when the wires attached to his home were damaged by fallen trees and branches, according to the spokesperson. These kinds of repairs are more difficult for the company to make because they required special equipment.

The company dispatched a crew as soon as they were aware of Long’s medical situation, they said.

FirstEnergy customers with serious health issues can be put on a critical care list and receive priority service by calling 1-800-589-3101.

First Energy sent this statement to 19 News when we asked about Darren Long's power outage.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

