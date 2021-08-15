Cleveland police searching for driver who fled scene after fatally striking 44-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Superior Avenue at East 105 Street.

The vehicle, which was traveling west on Superior Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. fled the scene after striking the man, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals where he died, the release said.

Police released video of the vehicle and photos they believe was involved.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.