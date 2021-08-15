2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police searching for driver who fled scene after fatally striking 44-year-old

Cleveland police believe this vehicle may have been involved in a fatal hit skip crash on the...
Cleveland police believe this vehicle may have been involved in a fatal hit skip crash on the East Side early Saturday.(Cleveland police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Superior Avenue at East 105 Street.

The vehicle, which was traveling west on Superior Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. fled the scene after striking the man, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals where he died, the release said.

Police released video of the vehicle and photos they believe was involved.

