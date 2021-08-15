Northeast Ohio weather: Last of the dry ones for a while

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will be on the increase today as temperatures approach 80 amid ENE breezes.

Cloudy skies will be our weather fare tonight as lows dip into the low to mid 60s.

We begin to turn up the heat and humidity again on Monday with the threat of showers and storms on the increase again each day throughout the week ahead.

