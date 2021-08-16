2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The 122nd Feast of the Assumption brought out the crowds to Little Italy

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 122nd Feast of the Assumption brought out the crowds back to Little Italy.

The hustle and bustle returned to the neighborhood after the iconic parade was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Gracco Dan told 19 News the feast holds a special place in his heart.

“Actually use to come out here with my mom and dad when we were growing up,” he said. “They were Italian and everything and we just had a good time meeting other family members here.”

Fatian Mani, the general manager of Maxi’s, said that seeing his customer’s smiling faces made up for last year.

“It makes me feel great you know it makes me feel good we come here to create a good atmosphere,” said Mani.

Taylor Bachachan said business has been booming at Grandma Lamanna’s Stromboli Rolls.

“Yesterday was crazy so we’re hoping for that again,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

Latest News

Man suffering from gunshot wounds crashes vehicle into semi on Cleveland’s East Side
35-year-old fatally shot in head while sitting in car in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
32-year-old man found fatally shot multiple times in Clark-Fulton home
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says