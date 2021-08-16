The 122nd Feast of the Assumption brought out the crowds to Little Italy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 122nd Feast of the Assumption brought out the crowds back to Little Italy.

The hustle and bustle returned to the neighborhood after the iconic parade was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Gracco Dan told 19 News the feast holds a special place in his heart.

“Actually use to come out here with my mom and dad when we were growing up,” he said. “They were Italian and everything and we just had a good time meeting other family members here.”

Fatian Mani, the general manager of Maxi’s, said that seeing his customer’s smiling faces made up for last year.

“It makes me feel great you know it makes me feel good we come here to create a good atmosphere,” said Mani.

Taylor Bachachan said business has been booming at Grandma Lamanna’s Stromboli Rolls.

“Yesterday was crazy so we’re hoping for that again,” she said.

