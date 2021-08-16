2-year-old boy shot in leg “at or near” cemetery in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-year-old boy is expected to recover after he was shot multiple times in his leg early Saturday morning, according to Akron police.

Police said the boy was shot around 12:45 a.m. Saturday “at or near” Greenlawn Cemetery during a vigil.

He was reportedly in the company of a 22-year-old man when he was shot; police said that man was an acquaintance of the child’s mother.

The boy was placed in the custody of Summit County Children’s Services. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police are working to learn more about the incident and have not made any arrests yet.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.