32-year-old man found fatally shot multiple times in Clark-Fulton home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A female walked into the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland Friday evening and reported that her friend told her there was a body in her house.

A short time later, Cleveland and Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police found the body of a 32-year-old man in a house in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Around 5:30 p.m., shortly before the female made her statement at the Justice Center, officers were called to the house in the 2900 block of Erin Avenue, the release said.

There, authorities found a man dead. He had been shot several times, the release said. Officers also found a firearm in the house.

Police say a person of interest has been identified and arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

It was unclear from the media release whether the man was found at the house of the female who made the report or at the home of her friend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

