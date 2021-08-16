2 Strong 4 Bullies
35-year-old fatally shot in head while sitting in car in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

(KKTV)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was shot while sitting in his car in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3600 block of West 15th Street shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.

The man was sitting in his car with another male when two other males approached, police say. The parties exchanged gunfire, and the victim was struck in the head.

The two suspects and the person who had been in the car with the victim fled.

The man died at the scene.

A person of interest has been identified, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

