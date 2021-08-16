CMSD school gets makeover aimed to inspire students

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - A school in the Cleveland Metro School District is getting a vibrant makeover aimed to inspire creativity.

The Luis Munoz Marin School building on Castle Avenue in the Tremont area is decades old and made of brick. From the outside, it looks like your standard school. And on the inside, it used to feel like that too, with white paint on nearly every wall.

It was a very institutional feeling, one Sam Roman said was in need of an upgrade.

Roman has been the principal of the dual-language academy for the past three years.

With the help of nearly 50 Cleveland-area employees with PPG, a company known for paint, the campus is getting that desired transformation. The employees volunteered their time Monday and will continue working Tuesday to paint the school’s interior walls, using over 85 gallons of colorful paint.

The project is a collaboration between PPG and Heart of America, a national education nonprofit. New furniture is also being added, and upgrades are being done to the school’s courtyard to support outdoor learning.

In addition, STEM resources will be given to support the curriculum in coding, circuitry, robotics, and more.

Jill Heath, president, and CEO of Heart of America said the project is designed to increase educational equity and ensure all students have access to colorful places to learn and the resources they need to thrive.

“It’s almost like they’re walking into a whole new building,” Heath told 19 News.

The school has more than 500 low-income students, along with a staff of 20 teachers.

Health said this project would help create a welcoming and engaging environment for students and teachers as they soon return back to the classroom.

Roman agrees and said the paint colors being used were also chosen for a specific reason.

“They speak to our community,” he said. “Like, for example, this green invokes memories of the early spring in the tropics.”

The school cafeterias are each receiving a makeover with a custom mural, melding all shades and a pop of school pride color through PPG’s Calypso Berry red.

PPG provided the grant to complete this project.

Since 2015, the company has completed 330 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 6.7 million people in 42 countries.

