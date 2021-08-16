Department of Agriculture investigating at Cedar Point following coaster accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture is investigating a Sunday roller coaster accident at Cedar Point Amusement Park that left a young woman injured and park visitors shaken.

A young woman was standing in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster when she was struck by a small metal object that disengaged from a train on the roller coaster, according to Cedar Point.

The Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for inspecting amusement park rides statewide, said that inspectors and enforcement agents from the Department’s Chief of Amusement Ride Safety were at Cedar Point on Monday to inspect the coaster and investigate the accident.

The Top Thrill Dragster was last inspected in May by four inspectors from the Department of Agriculture. The ride was due to be inspected again in September.

Park officials said the Top Thrill Dragster would remain closed during the investigation. A park spokesperson on Monday said that there was no new information to share about the circumstances of the accident.

