Elderly woman shot while gardening in drive-by in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people, including an elderly woman, were shot Monday afternoon in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the 9800 block of Marietta Avenue. A police spokesperson confirmed that four people were shot in what is believed to have been a drive-by shooting.

Two were taken to MetroHealth Hospital by ambulance, Cleveland EMS said.

Neighbors said that the elderly woman was pulling weeds in her garden when she was caught in the crossfire.

She is currently in surgery, they said.

The condition of the three others who were injured is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

